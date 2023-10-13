Humza Yousaf says ‘no justification’ for death of innocent people in Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf called for an end to deaths in Gaza and for the international community to “step up”, amid orders for more than one million Palestinians to evacuate.

Mr Yousaf condemned reports from the United Nations that 1.1 million Palestinians were ordered to vacate northern Gaza within 24 hours, by the Israeli military.

The region subject to the order includes Gaza’s biggest hospital, which Human Rights Watch has said is dealing with more than 6,000 casualties, and two major refugee camps.

The UN described the military order as “devastating”.

There can be no justification for the death of innocent men, women & children Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf’s in-laws are trapped in Gaza, and his wife Nadia El-Nakla has spoken of her torment at the prospect of her relatives living in a refugee camp with no food or water.

Mr Yousaf said there was “no justification for the death of innocent men, women and children”.

Posting on Twitter, formerly known as X, Mr Yousaf said: “UN has said the order to move 1.1m people in 24 hours will lead to ‘devastating humanitarian consequences’.

“The international community must step up and demand an end to collective punishment.

“Enough. There can be no justification for the death of innocent men, women & children.”