Yousaf calls on every UK political leader to back Gaza ceasefire

Scotland’s First Minister has written to every political leader in the UK to urge them to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a letter understood to have been sent on Thursday evening, Humza Yousaf said Israel has a right to defend itself following the Hamas attacks on October 7, but he added action must be taken now to stop the “staggering humanitarian disaster” in Gaza before it becomes “cataclysmic”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the leaders of the major parties in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the conveners of the Westminster Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Holyrood’s External Affairs Committee all received the letter.

There must be no more dithering, or delay, together we must call for an immediate ceasefire Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf, whose in-laws have been trapped in Gaza since the beginning of hostilities, said: “The abhorrent terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7 must be unequivocally condemned, and I will continue to join you in doing so. Hamas must release immediately and unconditionally all hostages and cease its missile attacks on Israel.

“The killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs. Israel, like every other country, has a right to protect itself from attack, but in doing so it must comply with international law.

“Food, water, fuel, and medicine are being restricted, with limited humanitarian supplies – nowhere near enough – being allowed in.

“The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) – the largest humanitarian agency working in Gaza – has warned that unless fuel is allowed into Gaza immediately, the agency will be forced to halt all operations as of today.

“I am, therefore, writing to ask for your support in helping to stop the staggering humanitarian disaster we are witnessing, which is set to get even worse.

“We should stand together and unite in unequivocally calling on all parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor to be opened, so that lifesaving supplies can get into Gaza and innocent civilians who want to leave be given safe passage out.

“The situation in Gaza is at the point of being cataclysmic.

“All of us must do everything we can to prevent that. There must be no more dithering, or delay, together we must call for an immediate ceasefire.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar voiced his support for a ceasefire on Friday, as did Labour London Mayor Sadiq Khan – heaping pressure on Sir Keir.

The Labour leader has faced increasing calls from inside and outside the party to back a ceasefire, but has so far been resistant, uniting with Mr Sunak and the US.

Mr Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, said a ceasefire will “stop the killing and would allow vital aid supplies to reach those who need it in Gaza”, as well as granting more time for the international community to work to prevent a “protracted conflict” in the Middle East.

Mr Sarwar – the first Muslim party leader in British history – called for “the immediate cessation of violence, with an end of rocket fire into and out of Gaza”.

He added: “Let me be clear, that means a ceasefire right now.”

In a reply to the First Minister, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party has called for a “a temporary humanitarian ceasefire”, adding: “We need the space for an intense period of diplomacy, to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, and to provide an opportunity to realise the safe release of all Israeli hostages.

“The road to peace feels vanishingly far away right now but it is a road we can and must rejoin.”