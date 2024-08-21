Humza Yousaf relatives forced to flee homes in Gaza Strip again, former FM says

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Relatives of Humza Yousaf who live in the Gaza Strip have had to flee their home again, the former first minister has said.

The cousin of his wife Nadia El-Nakla was told to evacuate Mr Yousaf’s father-in-law’s house with her children amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Ms El-Nakla’s cousin Sally, her husband and four children had been staying at the house in Deir al Balah, a city in the central Gaza Strip.

Innocent men, women & children now looking for a cart for their possessions, hoping to survive another day Humza Yousaf

Their previous home in another part of Gaza had been destroyed earlier in the war.

Mr Yousaf’s parents-in-law were trapped in Gaza when the fighting broke out after the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla were able to return to Scotland in November after being allowed to pass through the Rafah crossing, but other members of Nadia El-Nakla’s family remain in the Palestinian enclave.

Posting on X, Mr Yousaf said: “Nadia’s cousin & family told to evacuate my father-in-law’s house in Gaza where they’re taking refuge.

“No Hamas. Just innocent men, women & children now looking for a cart for their possessions, hoping to survive another day.

“Somehow, the world watches on, incapable of humanity.”

The SNP former first minister shared an Instagram story posted by his wife.

She wrote: “My cousin Sally is in Gaza she has evacuated/been displaced more than 10 times.

“Her flat in Hamad city was destroyed and she had been living at my dads house in Deir Al Balah. Yesterday her husband had an operation. She has 4 kids.

“Today my dads house and my extended family received an evacuation order. They have no place to go. Sally is looking for a cart to carry blankets! My heart is (broken) May God protect them.”

Another post on her Instagram referred to “targeting” of the house.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated during the conflict and Gaza’s health ministry says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.