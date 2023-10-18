‘Honest broker’ needed to end violence between Israel and Palestine, says Yousaf

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s First Minister has said there needs to be an “honest broker” in the Middle East to help secure peace between Israel and Palestine.

Humza Yousaf lamented the “perpetual cycle of violence” in the region and called for a ceasefire in the current hostilities.

The two-state solution – which would allow both Israel and Palestine to exist as sovereign states – has “never materialised”, the First Minister said.

The only way we’re going to stop that perpetual cycle of violence that we see flare up year after year after year, is by addressing the root cause Humza Yousaf

“Frankly, if we look at this issue, stepping back from the current crisis, the only way we’re going to stop that perpetual cycle of violence that we see flare up year after year after year, is by addressing the root cause,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The root cause continues to be that, while we have an Israeli state, that was a promise that was made, we don’t have the Palestinian state yet as per the 1967 borders.

“So that two-state solution that many of us have talked about for decades has just never materialised.

“Until there is a concerted effort, until – frankly – there is an honest broker that is able to help to broker that solution, we are going to unfortunately, I fear, see those perpetual cycles of violence continue for many years to come.”

The latest violence has resulted in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, with hundreds feared dead.

Hamas immediately blamed an Israeli airstrike for the destruction seen at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital, while Israel claimed a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket was the cause.

Mr Yousaf called for an independent investigation into what he called a “complete and utter human tragedy”.

“I think everybody has a responsibility to condemn it and condemn it in the strongest possible way,” he said.

“It’s a complete breach of international law – the targeting of a hospital.

“There should be an independent investigation to find those who are responsible for it.”

Calling for a ceasefire, he added: “People are rightly outraged, in the region and right across the world, and (it is) just a complete an utter human tragedy.”

Hostilities – sparked by an attack on Israel by Hamas more than a week ago – began while Mr Yousaf’s parents-in-law were visiting family in Gaza.

He and his wife Nadia El-Nakla have been candid about their fears for the safety of Elizabeth and Maged, as well as extended family in the area, with an Israeli rocket hitting the home across the road from theirs on Tuesday.

“We are just torn apart with worry as you can imagine, because their supplies are low,” he said.

He added: “Yesterday an Israeli missile hit a house across the road from my mother-in-law and father-in-law’s house and it shattered every window… broke all the mirrors and gave them a real fright.

“And so my mother-in-law told me she just didn’t sleep a wink last night with worry.”

Addressing the SNP conference on Tuesday, the First Minister called for the UK Government and the international community to set up a refugee resettlement programme for those fleeing the conflict, as well as offering support for the medical evacuation of civilians.

He was keen not to put a number on how many the UK could take, instead saying: “The world should be involved – those in the Middle East, those in Asia, those in American, those in Europe and, of course, those in the UK.

“Many people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland open their hearts, open their homes to refugees from Ukraine, to refugees from Syria – we’re a generous country.

“Let’s show that generosity of spirit again for those that need to leave, that don’t have a home.

“Let’s say that the UK, let’s say that Scotland, will be a place of sanctuary for them.”