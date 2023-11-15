Yousaf ‘beyond angry’ with MPs who refused to back ceasefire in Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is “beyond angry” with MPs who refused to back an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and warned they were “on the wrong side of history”.

SNP leader Mr Yousaf, who was recently reunited with his Palestinian in-laws after they returned to the UK from the warzone in Gaza, said the vote was a chance to “put humanity before politics”.

He said one child has been killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, a statistic sourced from the World Health Organisation.

Mr Yousaf said the death toll of 4,500 children killed in a month during the Israel-Hamas war was “senseless”, and urged the public to speak out against the bloodshed.

The First Minister said: “Today at Westminster MPs were presented with the chance to vote in favour of the SNP ceasefire. This was a plea to put humanity before politics by endorsing a ceasefire.

“Too many parents have had to bury their children in Gaza. Too many children have become orphaned. Too many have suffered. And for far too long.

“A ceasefire would enable a humanitarian corridor and the crucial delivery of immediate aid to those in desperate need. I am beyond angry that Scottish Labour MPs and others refused to back the calls for an immediate ceasefire.

“They are on the wrong side of history, which is unforgivable.

“Over 4,500 innocent children have been killed in Gaza. The World Health Organisation has reported a heartbreaking statistic a child has been killed every 10 minutes.

“Let that sink in and know there are haunting images of tiny premature babies who have been removed from the incubators because the situation is so dire.

“This cannot continue. Humanity must prevail through collective international pressure. A path to ending the senseless violence can and must be found.

“We cannot allow the silent screams of the innocent to go unanswered. In the face of such profound sorrow, let all of our voices join the rallying cry of human solidarity. Take action.

“Use your voice and I can promise you that I will continue to raise my voice to demand an immediate ceasefire.

“We cannot allow this humanitarian catastrophe to go on for a second longer.”