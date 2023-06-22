Winnie Ewing remembered as ‘shining light of SNP’ following death aged 93

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s First Minister has paid tribute to the “unique and unparalleled contribution” of Winnie Ewing after the death of the trailblazing SNP politician.

Known famously as Madame Ecosse, 93-year-old former MP, MEP and MSP Winifred Margaret Ewing died on Wednesday.

Flags at the Scottish Parliament, where two of her three children – Fergus and Annabelle – are MSPs, were lowered in tribute to her on Thursday.

Described as a “beloved icon” of the Scottish independence movement, Mrs Ewing was perhaps best known for declaring “Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on” after her shock victory at the Hamilton by-election in 1967.

That victory saw her become Scotland’s first ever female parliamentarian.

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf said he was “heartbroken that we have lost a shining light of our party”, as he sent his condolences to her family “particularly her three children, Fergus, Annabelle and Terry”.

Mr Yousaf said: “No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics.

“Her work over many decades – including in the UK, European and Scottish parliaments – shaped the modern nation we have today.

“Without Winnie – without her breakthrough by-election victory in Hamilton in 1967, her dedication to the cause of Scottish independence, and her promotion of Scotland’s interests in Europe over many years – the SNP would never have achieved the success we have, and self-government for Scotland would never have become the priority it did.”

He described her as being a “pioneer and a patriot”, saying her death would be mourned across Scotland.

In a statement announcing her death, her family described Mrs Ewing as being “generally considered the most important Scottish politician of her generation”.

She was the first presiding officer of the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999, and the family said she had “sparked the revival of the SNP’s fortunes, which continue to this day, with her victory in the Hamilton by-election of 1967”.

She was surrounded by her family when she died, the statement added.

Along with her three children, she is survived by grandchildren Natasha, Ciara, Jamie and Sophie.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the death of the “beloved icon”.

She wrote on Twitter: “I can’t begin to convey the depth of gratitude I feel for the advice, wisdom, encouragement and inspiration Winnie gave me and so many others over the years.

“Today Scotland has lost one of her foremost patriots and champions, (the SNP) and the independence movement have lost a beloved icon.”

Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor Alex Salmond also paid tribute to “a courageous and loyal colleague”.

The Alba Party leader said: “Many politicians adapt to the climate. Few make the political weather. Winnie Ewing was one of those.”

He praised her “extraordinary ability”, and added: “Above all she was a Scottish patriot, indomitable in her approach and a courageous and loyal colleague.”

Former Scottish deputy first minister John Swinney told how Mrs Ewing had “inspired generations who sought independence and gave everything she could to make it happen”.

He tweeted: “I will never, ever forget her encouragement and her steadfast support.”

Sir George Reid, the last remaining member of the group of seven SNP MPs elected in February 1974 and of the 11 elected in October 1974, said: “Winnie was a bonnie fechter, utterly committed to the cause of an independent Scotland in Europe.

“When the SNP was down, she stood up – not least in June 1979 when, after the decimation of the party at Westminster in May, she immediately contested and won a seat in the European Parliament. That year she was a light in the darkness.

“Politics for Winnie was not a career. It was a vocation.”

Mrs Ewing was born in Glasgow in 1929 and gained a law degree from Glasgow University, before being elected to the UK Parliament.

Despite losing the Hamilton seat at the next election in 1970, she was re-elected to Westminster in 1974 for Moray and Nairn, and retained her seat in the second election in October of the same year.

She also served in the European Parliament, representing the Highlands and Islands after losing her Westminster seat in the 1979.

She resigned as an MEP in 1999 to stand as a candidate for the new Scottish Parliament, representing the Highlands and Islands until 2003.

Mrs Ewing was president of the SNP until 2005 when she stood down from elected office, however she remained an ardent supporter of the independence cause.