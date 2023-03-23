Forbes most favoured among Scots but Yousaf leads SNP voters, poll suggests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Forbes is viewed more favourably by the general public but Humza Yousaf is most popular among SNP voters, a new poll has suggested as the two vie for the party’s leadership.

With just days left in the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon in Bute House, Ipsos Scotland released a survey of 1,023 Scots carried out between March 17 and 21 – 427 of whom voted for the SNP at the last Holyrood election.

According to the poll, Mr Yousaf is the most popular among SNP voters, with a net favourability of 11%, compared to 6% for his rival.

But Ms Forbes can lay claim to the highest net popularity among the general public with -8%, compared to the Scottish Health Secretary’s -20%.

Former minister Ash Regan polled the worst of the three candidates.

Widely viewed as an outsider for the job, Ms Regan had a net favourability of -24% among the general population and -7% with SNP voters.

The SNP leadership contest will end on Monday, with the election of a new first minister slated for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the outgoing First Minister’s popularity has increased in the past month.

In the same poll in February, Ms Sturgeon’s favourability was 4% – and that rose to 8% in the most recent survey.

The First Minister continued to be the most popular political leader in the UK, according to the poll, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on -4%, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on -9%, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on -37% and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on -39%.

But the SNP’s popularity dropped into the negative in recent months.

The March survey put the SNP’s net favourability at -1%, compared to 0% the month before and 1% in October.

Regardless, the party remains the most popular in Scotland, with Scottish Labour on -4% – a drop from 0% last month – and the Scottish Conservatives on -42%.