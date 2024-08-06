Riots make me question my family’s future in the UK – Yousaf

Support truly

Scotland’s first Muslim first minister said the past week of unrest had left him unsure if his family should remain in the UK.

Humza Yousaf told The News Agents podcast the scenes of violence on Britain’s streets, much of it targeting people from ethnic minorities, had been “horrendous”.

He said: “You cut me open, I’m as about as Scottish as you come.

“But the truth of the matter is, I don’t know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have for some time really worried about the rise of Islamophobia.”

Adding that he did not want to leave the UK, Mr Yousaf, who resigned as first minister in May, said the “language of the far-right” had “become institutionalised in our politics”, laying the blame with prominent politicians such as Suella Braverman and Nigel Farage.

He said rioters were “going after people who are black, who are Asian, who are Muslim and that, again, comes back to some of the language that’s been used far too often in our politics about people not adopting our values”.

Mr Farage has denied that his comments have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence on Britain’s streets, claiming it was fuelled by the authorities not providing enough details about the identity of the suspect in last week’s Southport knife attack.

Mr Yousaf’s comments were echoed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said “black, brown and minority” people did not feel safe in some parts of the country.

In a series of tweets, Mr Khan said: “Our communities are facing the threat of hatred – including violence – fuelled by insidious racism, prejudice, and Islamophobia.

“It’s the legacy of decades of dog whistles, including from some irresponsible politicians.

“We all bear not just the responsibility, but also the duty to stand up to hate. To be vocal. To be allies to those who are being unjustly targeted – online and off.

“To our Black, Brown and minority communities: NEVER forget that you are loved and wanted in London.”