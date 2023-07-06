Yousaf urges Sunak to secure Horizon Europe deal with EU

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s First Minister has urged Rishi Sunak to secure a deal to join a top European research programme as an agreement inches closer.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists on Thursday there have been “constructive” discussions with the European Union about joining the Horizon Europe scheme, which boasts a 95.5 billion euro (£81.5 billion) budget.

Reports suggest a final deal could be agreed as early as next week.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Humza Yousaf urged him to “show the necessary leadership required” to secure an agreement as opposed to employing a “narrow, political calculation”.

He wrote: “Scotland’s universities are global leaders on research and innovation, playing a vital role in tackling some of the major social and environmental challenges we face.

“The Scottish Government has been clear that full association to Horizon Europe is vital in maintaining that excellent standing in research and innovation and continuing to tackle global challenges.

“The scope, scale and prestige of the 95.5 billion euro programme is unparalleled and no UK scheme could replace it adequately.”

The First Minister said the programme “delivers significant societal and economic gains”, adding it “opens up access to the essential networks, expertise and infrastructure which drive our research and innovation sector’s world-leading competitiveness”.

He added: “The programme also helps set European and International standards in a wide range of fields including agriculture and health.

“I urge you to agree a deal with the EU now to secure our future in Horizon Europe through full association.

“We have a welcome opportunity to improve our relationship with our European neighbours and to remove this needless uncertainty for Scotland’s universities and research community.

“It is vital that we take that opportunity, and ensure that Brexit is not allowed to damage these sectors further.”