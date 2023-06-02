Jump to content

Achieving independence has never been more important – Yousaf

An independent Scotland, the First Minister said, would be ‘built on the principles of a wellbeing economy’.

Craig Paton
Saturday 03 June 2023 00:01
First Minister Humza Yousaf will campaign in his constituency on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf will campaign in his constituency on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

There has “never been a more important time” for Scotland to become independent, First Minister Humza Yousaf has declared.

Mr Yousaf was speaking before taking to the streets of his Glasgow Pollok constituency on Saturday as he attempts to make the economic case for independence – frequently seen as one of the toughest sells for the Yes movement.

The First Minister said: “There has never been a more important time for the people of Scotland to seize the opportunities of independence and escape Westminster.

“The current UK political system is broken and has failed to support people in Scotland during a Westminster cost-of-living crisis.

“On top of the damage being inflicted by cruel Westminster policies, the Tories are undermining the Scottish Parliament at every opportunity and Labour are sitting on their hands – the SNP is the only party prepared to stand up and defend devolution.

“Today, I’ll be taking the SNP’s positive vision for an independent Scotland built on the principles of a wellbeing economy that puts working families first – rather than big business – where our democracy is protected and strengthened.”

