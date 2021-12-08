Vaccination drive gives Scotland ‘hope for the future’, health secretary says

Humza Yousaf said Scotland’s vaccination campaign ‘has provided us all with hope for the future’ one year to the day since it began.

Dan Barker
Wednesday 08 December 2021 00:01
Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton administers a coronavirus vaccine to one of the health and social care staff at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow (PA)
Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton administers a coronavirus vaccine to one of the health and social care staff at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow (PA)
(PA Archive)

One year to the day since the mass vaccination drive began the Scottish health secretary hailed the country’s programme as an “overwhelming success”.

In the biggest vaccination programme ever seen, some 4,355,063 first doses, 3,962,203 second doses and 1,922,604 boosters and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Scotland from around 1,200 locations.

Humza Yousaf the country’s health secretary, said: “The national vaccination programme has provided us all with hope for the future. It is an overwhelming success.”

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf, who has hailed the vaccination campaign as a success (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 17,800 vaccinators and staff at more than 750 GP surgeries have worked to administer the shots. According to a recent paper from the World Health Organisation, their hard work has prevented more than 27,000 deaths as a direct result of the rapid vaccine uptake.

Recommended

“From the outset, our health boards and vaccination teams have worked tirelessly and at extraordinary pace to give everyone the opportunity to be protected against coronavirus over the past 12 months,” the health secretary said.

“In fact, they have delivered more first, second, booster and third doses per head than any of the other UK nations and we are so grateful for their professionalism and ongoing dedication,” the health secretary said.

On December 8 last year the UK’s vaccine programme began, with doses delivered to all four nations. It is now in a campaign to give out as many boosters as possible in an attempt to stop the Omicron variant in its tracks.

As the vaccination drive continues it was revealed by Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, that 99 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country.

The Covid-19 variant, she told MSPs on Tuesday, makes up around 4% of coronavirus cases, but the doubling time for Omicron cases “may be as short as two to three days”, and “the R number associated with the new variant may be well over two”.

And Boris Johnson the Prime Minister, told a UK Cabinet meeting that it was “too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron” but “early indications were that it was more transmissible than Delta”.

Recommended

Mr Yousaf urged people to book an appointment to get the jag if eligible, and said: “While vaccination is the bedrock of our fight against Covid-19, with the emergence of the Omicron variant it is particularly important that we take other precautions to prevent transmission.”

He added: “So test regularly for the virus, particularly before socialising and meeting up with others from outside your household, wear face marks where required and open windows to improve ventilation.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in