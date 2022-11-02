I couldn’t care less about Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity appearance – Yousaf

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former Westminster counterpart Matt Hancock by taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Mr Yousaf said he “couldn’t care less” about the Conservative MP’s impending jungle appearance.

Mr Hancock has faced criticism from opposition politicians and from within his own party, with the Tory whip suspended, following his decision to join the reality TV programme.

Mr Yousaf, who worked with Mr Hancock when he was UK Health Secretary during the pandemic, said there are far bigger issues to be concerned about than what jungle challenges he faces.

During a visit to Bangholm Medical Centre in Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf said: “I couldn’t care less, frankly. I genuinely have so much else on my plate that I just couldn’t care less what he is doing, what he’s eating and what challenges he’s involved in.

“I wish nobody any ill, I have to say, and I dealt with Matt Hancock when I was first in this role, but what Matt Hancock chooses to do is for Matt Hancock.

“I genuinely, without any disrespect, couldn’t care less.”

When asked if he could follow suit down the line, Mr Yousaf simply replied: “No.”