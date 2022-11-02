Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I couldn’t care less about Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity appearance – Yousaf

The Scottish Health Secretary said he has more important things to be concerned about.

Rebecca McCurdy
Wednesday 02 November 2022 12:43
Matt Hancock is to appear on the new series of I’m A Celebrity (PA)
Matt Hancock is to appear on the new series of I’m A Celebrity (PA)
(PA Archive)

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former Westminster counterpart Matt Hancock by taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Mr Yousaf said he “couldn’t care less” about the Conservative MP’s impending jungle appearance.

Mr Hancock has faced criticism from opposition politicians and from within his own party, with the Tory whip suspended, following his decision to join the reality TV programme.

Mr Yousaf, who worked with Mr Hancock when he was UK Health Secretary during the pandemic, said there are far bigger issues to be concerned about than what jungle challenges he faces.

During a visit to Bangholm Medical Centre in Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf said: “I couldn’t care less, frankly. I genuinely have so much else on my plate that I just couldn’t care less what he is doing, what he’s eating and what challenges he’s involved in.

Recommended

“I wish nobody any ill, I have to say, and I dealt with Matt Hancock when I was first in this role, but what Matt Hancock chooses to do is for Matt Hancock.

“I genuinely, without any disrespect, couldn’t care less.”

When asked if he could follow suit down the line, Mr Yousaf simply replied: “No.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in