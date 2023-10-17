Things we learned at the SNP conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP’s conference in Aberdeen came to a close with a note of optimism as Humza Yousaf joked Scotland would be defending its European Championship title in 2028.

Here are the standout things we learned from the three-day conference, held at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA).

– The SNP leader made his mark on his party’s independence policy, while quelling a rumbling internal rebellion in the process. The SNP leader amended his original proposal which required the party to win the most seats at the next election.

But he instead adopted a higher target – favoured by senior parliamentarians – which now sees the party need to win at least 29 seats in the House of Commons to gain a mandate to negotiate independence with the UK Government.

Mr Yousaf also moved to heal the leadership’s relationship with rebel MP Joanna Cherry as he supported her amendment for a constitutional convention to be set up to allow the voices of all independence-supporting parties to air their views.

In doing so, Mr Yousaf has taken steps to unite his party behind policy following a turbulent few months and a fierce leadership contest.

– Closing conference, Mr Yousaf’s speech focused heavily on criticism of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer – making clear where he thinks the threat lies ahead of the general election. In his speech, Mr Yousaf did not mention Tory leader and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – but did take aim at Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s immigration policies.

– The party’s conference came at a tough time for the SNP leader – both politically and personally. He acknowledged a disappointing by-election defeat to Labour in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, but pledged his party would bounce back with a stronger message.

And in the midst of his first conference in the top post, Mr Yousaf showed the human side of politics as he battled personal fears alongside his wife Nadia El-Nakla, whose parents are trapped in Gaza amid conflict with Israel. The pair have opened up on how they have been waiting by the phone for family updates from the Middle East, with Mr Yousaf cutting short a walkabout of conference exhibitions to take a call on the escalating situation. SNP colleagues, including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, paid tribute to his strength as leader during the crisis.

– A general sombre mood floated through the three-day conference, in part due to the First Minister’s family situation in Gaza, but also because of a party looking to bounce back from by-election defeat, police probes into party finances, and infighting over the party’s agreement with the Scottish Greens in Government.

– Nicola Sturgeon stressed her arrival on Monday did not overshadow the current leader’s pivotal conference address, however, she was surrounded by scores of journalists eager to hear what the former leader had to say.

Ms Sturgeon, flanked by current MSPs and MPs, gave her “unequivocal” backing to Mr Yousaf’s independence strategy – but it is clear she is still revered by the party faithful as she shed a tear during a standing ovation from delegates during a tribute to her leadership.

Despite her step back from the front benches of the SNP, and the controversy over party finances, it is clear that media and fans are still hanging on the former first minister’s words during her brief appearance in Aberdeen.

– Nadia El-Nakla was not just by the side of her husband, the First Minister, following his crucial conference appearance, she also took centre stage to deliver an emotional situation on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

With her parents trapped in Gaza, alongside her brother and his young children, Ms El-Nakla, a councillor in Dundee, became a standout speaker at the three-day event as she she admitted the fear that her family may not make it back to Scotland. She spoke to an emergency motion which called for a humanitarian corridor to allow safe passage for those in need of aid or looking to flee Gaza.