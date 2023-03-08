SNP leadership contenders urged to ‘deliver for women’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP leadership contenders have been urged to “deliver for women” and legislate for split benefits payments.

Speaking on International Women’s Day, Scottish Labour’s equalities spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy accused the Scottish Government of using “hollow rhetoric” on protecting women.

Currently, universal credit payments are made to one person in a couple, something the Labour MSP said left women “trapped and financially powerless”.

Under Scotland’s social security powers, according to equalities charity Engender, payments could instead be made to individuals.

“Too often when it comes to equality, the SNP are all talk and no action – this needs to change,” she said.

“The next First Minister must drop the hollow rhetoric and deliver for women.

“A key starting point is to use the powers we have here under Scottish Choices to end the outdated and punitive system of paying Universal Credit to households, leaving far too many women trapped and financially powerless.

“Every SNP leadership candidate must commit to delivering this long overdue promise on split payments with the urgency needed.”

Meanwhile, also marking International Women’s Day, SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf offered a “cast-iron guarantee” there will be “no rowing back in support for women’s rights or in women’s representation” if he gets the keys to Bute House.

Mr Yousaf committed to continuing the practice of forming a gender balanced cabinet, making misogyny a crime, fast tracking delivery of free childcare for one and two year olds and supporting buffer zones near abortion clinics.

“I believe in equality and I know that while women’s rights, and women’s equality, have made significant strides forward – there is still a long way to go,” he said.

“Our progress cannot be taken for granted.

“I have championed women’s rights throughout my time in politics, and as your SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister, I give you an unshakable commitment that women’s rights will be a priority for my Government.

“Today I am offering women across Scotland a cast-iron guarantee that under my leadership there will be no rowing back in support for women’s rights or in women’s representation.

“That commitment to representation starts in the highest political office – that’s why as First Minister I would maintain a gender-balanced cabinet.”