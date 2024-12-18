I doubt I could have survived general election result – Yousaf

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Humza Yousaf said he doubts his leadership could have survived the last general election, as he reflected on his fateful decision to end the SNP’s powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens.

He also said events outside his control, such as the police investigation into the SNP’s finances, proved to be the biggest challenges of his time in Scotland’s highest office.

The former first minister announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament in 2026, saying the “time is right” to end his 15-year career in frontline politics.

Mr Yousaf’s decision to bring the Bute House Agreement with the Greens to an abrupt end led to his resignation as first minister and SNP leader in May this year.

The Green ministers who had been sacked from his government said they no longer had confidence in his leadership, making his political position untenable.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf said he does not currently have firm plans for his post-politics career.

Discussing the Bute House Agreement, he said it would likely not have been possible to find any way of ending the deal which satisfied the Greens.

There was no way for the SNP and Greens to “consciously uncouple” amicably, he said – referring to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s break-up.

He said: “But if it was (possible), we would have had a general election a couple months after that and I’m not sure I would have survived the result of that general election.

“Very different for John Swinney, who’s only (been) in power for a few weeks, I would have been in power as leader of the SNP for well over a year by that point.

“So these things happen for a reason and I don’t focus or dwell too much on those regrets, I want to look forward, to continue to represent my constituency until 2026.”

It is those issues, those events that are outwith your control that can often be the most challenging and the most difficult. I think that probably was the case when I was first minister Humza Yousaf

The July general election proved to be disastrous for the SNP as it fell to nine MPs, ending a period of domination among the Scottish Westminster seats.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP said he is filled with “gratitude” for the political journey he has been on throughout his career.

Discussing his future plans, Mr Yousaf said he wants to make contributions around ending global conflicts and tackling the rise of the far right, but does not currently have any solid plans.

He said he will speak out against injustices around the world “without fear or favour”.

Mr Yousaf’s tenure as SNP leader also saw the party rocked by the opening of a police investigation into its finances, known as Operation Branchform.

Asked about this, he said: “The first ministers I’ve spoken to and had conversations with over the years have all said that it is those issues, those events that are outwith your control, that can often be the most challenging and the most difficult.

“I think that probably was the case when I was first minister.”