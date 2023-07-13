What the papers say – July 13

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newsreader Huw Edwards leads Thursday’s papers as his wife revealed he is the BBC presenter embroiled in a scandal over paying a teenager for pictures.

The story leads almost all of the national titles with the Daily Mirror reporting the 61-year-old is in hospital.

The i follows a similar line as it says his wife Vicky Flind revealed the star is receiving mental health care, while Metro says simply: “It is Huw Edwards”.

Several of the newspapers opt for the same picture of the couple, the Daily Mail saying Ms Flind named her husband just after police had confirmed no crime had been committed, saying he has “serious mental health issues”.

The couple are pictured on the front of the Daily Express, which says Mr Edwards is “deeply sorry”.

The same picture is used in The Times, which says Mr Edwards is the “BBC star in eye of storm”, and the Daily Star, as both reference warnings of temperatures reaching 48C across parts of Europe in the next week.

The Daily Telegraph echoes the reveal of the presenter’s name and his “serious mental health issues”, while also reporting on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Nato summit in Vilnius.

Mr Zelensky also features on the front of The Guardian, which leads on the naming of Huw Edwards with his wife saying he intends to respond to the allegations about him “once well enough”.

The Financial Times is the only title not to lead on the BBC story, relegating it down page as it focuses on a large drop in US inflation.