BBC boss to face questions on Huw Edwards at meeting with Culture Secretary

BBC director-general Tim Davie will face tough questions from Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy about what the corporation knew about Huw Edwards’s case after the veteran broadcaster admitted accessing indecent images of children.

The corporation has said it knew of the veteran broadcaster’s arrest on “suspicion of serious offences” in November, but continued employing him until April.

Questions will surely be raised about why he continued to receive his large salary – as the highest paid newsreader at the corporation – for five months after his arrest on charges of making indecent photographs of children.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Before he resigned in April on medical advice, Edwards was paid between £475,000 and £479,999 for the year 2023/24, according to the BBC’s latest annual report.

This last salary marked a £40,000 pay rise from 2022/23, when he was paid between £435,000 and 439,999.

The BBC has said that if Edwards had been charged while he was still an employee it would have sacked him, but at the point of charge he no longer worked for the corporation.

After his guilty plea on Wednesday, a BBC spokesperson said: “In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

“At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health.”

The corporation added: “The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today. There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court.

“If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

“During this period, in the usual way, the BBC has kept its corporate management of these issues separate from its independent editorial functions.”

Davie was expected to hold urgent talks with Ms Nandy on Thursday.

The public currently pays £169.50 a year for the licence fee and questions will surely be raised if Edwards’ salary was the best use of that money.

The fact Edwards has now admitted three charges of making indecent photographs – after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams – will also likely raise serious questions of trust in figures at the BBC.

The scandal with Edwards comes in the wake of the crimes of Jimmy Savile, the TV star and serial sexual abuser who managed to conceal his crimes until after his death in 2011.

It also comes weeks after the BBC delayed publishing a report in the conduct of former Radio 1 presenter Tim Westwood because of an ongoing police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct going back four decades.

Westwood “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour” and refutes all accusations of wrongdoing. He has not been charged with a criminal offence.

At the time the annual report was published, Davie defended Edwards’ £40,000 pay rise, saying: “We are always trying to be very judicious with the spending of public money and no-one wants to waste a pound.

BBC director-general Tim Davie (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“But what you’re trying to do, and from the onset of that affair, was trying to act proportionally, fairly and navigate this appropriately.

“I think that’s what we did… but I think we wouldn’t have wasted money if we weren’t doing the right thing.”

Edwards resigned from the BBC in April “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors” after unrelated allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

Police found no evidence of criminal behaviour in relation to this matter but the mother of the young person has said she feels vindicated following Edwards’ guilty plea on Wednesday.

She told The Sun: “”It sickens me to my core that he had those videos of that little boy when he was also talking to my child and asking them for sexual pictures.

“I knew he was an abuser but now I know he is truly a monster.”

She added: “It felt like we were just the little men, so could be easily brushed aside. They all said we had destroyed Huw’s life and seemed to think we just wanted money.

“Their comments, and comments like theirs by other presenters, caused a massive backlash which even made me doubt myself. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, I felt so alone.

“Even family members turned against me after reading all of this. I thought ‘is it even worth it?’. But now I can at least say it was. I hope they will apologise.”

The family of the unnamed young person originally complained to the BBC about Edwards in May 2023, and he was publicly named by his wife as the TV presenter at the centre of the allegations the following July.

Edwards will next appear in court on September 16.