Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government is ‘working on options’ for boosting Bradford’s rail services

Plans for a high-speed railway station in the West Yorkshire city were dashed last November.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 10 November 2022 12:53
New rail minister Huw Merriman said the Government is ‘working on our options’ for improving train services at Bradford (Lynne Cameron/PA)
New rail minister Huw Merriman said the Government is ‘working on our options’ for improving train services at Bradford (Lynne Cameron/PA)
(PA Archive)

New rail minister Huw Merriman said the Government is “working on our options” for improving train services at Bradford.

Plans for a high-speed railway station in the West Yorkshire city were dashed when the Department for Transport published its Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) last November.

The IRP also confirmed that HS2’s eastern leg would not be extended from the East Midlands to Leeds.

I really want to see the regeneration in Bradford

Huw Merriman

Speaking at the Railway Industry Association’s annual conference in London, Mr Merriman said: “We’re committed to the Integrated Rail Plan.

Recommended

“We’re also committed to seeing how we can take trains further to Leeds.

“I can tell you I have a personal connection to Bradford and the Prime Minister himself over the summer said that we are working on our options to make an assessment of what can be done with Bradford.

“That’s work that the Department (for Transport) is doing.”

On HS2 services at Leeds, Mr Merriman said: “We are looking at what can be done.

“That money has been committed, a £100 million study, and then we’ve also got the commitment to assess options for Bradford.

“I’m keen that we progress that because I’m passionate about delivering better services to connect our cities together.

“Bradford is a good example. It’s our youngest city (in terms of average age). It’s our sixth largest city (in terms of population).

“I really want to see the regeneration in Bradford.”

Recommended

While in No 10, Liz Truss backed a full-fat vision for Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) between Liverpool and Hull, pledging that expanded plans would include a stop at a new station in Bradford.

But Business Secretary Grant Shapps hinted NPR would be scaled back under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in