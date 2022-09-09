Jump to content
Gun salutes to take place marking Queen’s death

One round will be fired every 10 seconds, with 96 rounds representing one round for every year of the monarch’s life.

Catherine Wylie
Friday 09 September 2022 11:04
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Gun salutes will be fired around the UK and overseas to mark the death of the Queen.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Death Gun Salute will be fired at 1pm on Friday in London, around the UK and at saluting stations at home and abroad.

One round will be fired every 10 seconds, with 96 rounds representing one round for every year of the Queen’s life.

Gun salutes will take place in locations including Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle, York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar.

In London, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire the Death Gun Salute in Hyde Park, while at the same time the Death Gun Salute will be fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC).

Bouquets of flowers are left on the gate at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Some 71 horses will make their way into Hyde Park, of which 36 will pull six First World War-era 13-pounder Field Guns.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery is a British Army mounted ceremonial unit that fires royal salutes on royal anniversaries and state occasions, such as state visits and royal birthdays.

The HAC dates its origins to 1537, making it the oldest regiment in the British Army.

It took over the role of firing gun salutes from the Tower of London in 1924.

Gun salutes are customarily fired, both on land and at sea, as a sign of respect or welcome.

Nowadays gun salutes mark special occasions on certain days of the year, many of them with royal associations.

The Honourable Artillery Company during the Royal Gun Salute at Tower Bridge to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend in June 2022 (Joe Cook/PA)
(PA Wire)

Gun salutes occur on royal anniversaries including Accession Day, the Queen’s birthday, Coronation Day, the Queen’s official birthday, the state opening of Parliament, royal births and when a visiting head of state meets the Queen in London, Windsor or Edinburgh.

The MoD said the tradition of gun salutes routinely being fired throughout the country to mark significant national events dates back centuries, and there are historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th century when guns and ammunition began to be adopted widely.

Similar gun salutes were fired to mark the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

