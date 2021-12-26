Police officer spends Christmas in hospital after Glasgow car crash
A police car and a Hyundai crashed on Christmas Eve at about 8.30pm in Broomielaw at the King George V bridge, Glasgow.
A police officer has spent Christmas under the care of doctors after a Glasgow car crash saw two taken to hospital.
A patrol car and a Hyundai crashed on Christmas Eve at about 8.30pm in Broomielaw at the King George V bridge in the city centre.
Two police officers in the car were taken to hospital, and one remains in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable.
Nobody has been charged so far, Police Scotland said, and investigations into the crash are ongoing.
A spokesman for the force said: “Inquiries are continuing after a road crash involving a police car and a Hyundai that took place on Broomielaw at King George V bridge in Glasgow around 8.30pm on Friday December 24.
“The driver of the Hyundai did not require hospital treatment.
“The two police officers were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where one was released after treatment.
“One officer remains in hospital where hospital staff describe his condition as stable.”
