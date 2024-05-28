Iain Dale steps down from LBC radio in bid to run in General Election

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Broadcaster Iain Dale has said farewell to LBC radio station after 14 years as he announced plans to run in the General Election.

Dale joined LBC in 2010, but broadcast rules mean candidates in the General Election are not allowed to present radio shows.

“You know how much politics means to me,” the 61-year-old said on air.

“If you’ve listened for any length of time, you know I’ve always had two ambitions in life. One was to be a radio presenter and the other was to be an MP.

“Last time I tried, the electorate fought back. But now I am putting my hat in the ring again to be a candidate at the General Election.

“Whatever the result, I feel I can play a role in restoring trust and honesty in politics.”

Dale said there are “no guarantees” he will be selected as a candidate “let alone elected”, but “I know that I would forever kick myself if I didn’t at least have a go” ahead of the July 4 election.

“Even if you don’t share my politics, I hope, at least, that is something you can respect,” he told listeners.

During his time at LBC, Dale presented four general election night shows, two US presidential election shows and the Scottish and Brexit referendum night shows, as well as the station’s evening programme.

LBC said it will announce its evening programming plans for the election period in due course.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s senior managing editor, said: “Iain Dale is a world-class broadcaster, and has been hugely important in helping to make LBC the political powerhouse it is today.

“I’m sure this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Iain on LBC. We understand his decision and thank him for his massive contribution to the station.”