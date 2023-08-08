Remains of landmark pub demolished two days after it was gutted by fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former MP has described the demolition of a landmark pub, less than 48 hours after it was gutted by fire, as a tragedy.

Staffordshire Police have said they are “reviewing all of the available evidence” on the cause of the fire at the Crooked House in Himley, near Dudley, West Midlands, on Saturday night.

The blaze, which required 30 firefighters to extinguish, came just two weeks after the building was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer.

On Monday, Staffordshire Police said that investigations into the cause of the fire at the 18th-century pub were ongoing, with a cordon still in place around the site.

Social media footage posted on Monday evening showed a mechanical digger being used to reduce the remaining structure of the pub to rubble.

The former Dudley North MP, Lord Ian Austin, tweeted a picture of the destruction alongside a tweet reading: “The Crooked House, a 200 year-old Black Country landmark. Sold by @MarstonsPLC as a ‘going concern’.

“Set on fire and now demolished. Tragedy. Very interested to see what happens to the site now.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Detective Inspector Richard Dancey, from CID, said: “This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community.

“We would like to remind the public that our investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing all of the available evidence alongside fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.

“Those who may have any useful information are urged to get in touch with us whilst we continue to complete our lines of enquiry alongside the fire service.”

The pub became a popular local landmark due to one side being significantly lower than the other, caused by the effects of nearby mining.

It was put on the market by Marston’s in January this year and a sale was completed two weeks ago, a company spokesperson said.

A Facebook group campaigning to have the pub protected and rebuilt has attracted almost 5,000 members.

One member of the group wrote on Tuesday: “I really think with so many that cared and loved this pub we need to make sure that our voices are heard.

“When will the Government stop allowing all our history be taken away from us? This pub was known by people around the world because it was so unique.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident 761 of August 5.