Ian Blackford dismisses claim he will quit as SNP’s Westminster leader

Ian Blackford has said rumours he is considering stepping down as SNP Westminster leader are “total crap”.

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP rejected the claims on Thursday as he prepared to return to his constituency.

Politico reported on Thursday morning that four senior sources had said the resignation could come ahead of the May council elections.

I have got a job to do leading the group, I am fully focused on doing so Ian Blackford

“I have got a job to do leading the group, I am fully focused on doing so and I intend to lead us through all the challenges we face and to stand by the side of the First Minister ready for the campaign ahead,” he said.

The story was further knocked down by his deputy leader, Kirsten Oswald, who described it as “mince” on Twitter.

Senior SNP MP, Stewart McDonald, who serves as the party’s defence spokesman, said, replying to a tweet of the story: “I’m afraid your man has been had. All of this is literally made up by people with the luxury of too much time on their hands.”

Mr Blackford took the post in 2017 after his predecessor, and current Scottish Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, lost his Westminster seat.