Salmond’s funeral to be held on October 29

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former first minister Alex Salmond’s funeral will be held on October 29, it has been confirmed.

The former SNP leader died in North Macedonia earlier this month after suffering a heart attack.

His body was repatriated – on a flight paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter – on Friday, landing in Aberdeen on a private plane.

Mr Salmond’s family confirmed the private funeral will take place next Tuesday at Strichen Parish Church near his Aberdeenshire home.

Reverend Ian McEwan will conduct the service before a private burial at Strichen cemetery.A public memorial service is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Mr Salmond, who was first minister between 2007 and 2014 and was responsible for securing the independence referendum, was seen off from North Macedonia by a guard of honour.

Arriving back in Scotland, the flight was met by his family and Kenny MacAskill, a long-term friend who stepped into the role of acting Alba leader following Mr Salmond’s death.

His coffin was taken off the plane – draped in a Saltire – to the sound of a lone piper, before being loaded into a hearse and taken to a funeral home in Fraserburgh, led by a group of independence-supporting bikers.