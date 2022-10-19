John Bishop jokes upcoming panto has better economic policy than Liz Truss
John Bishop has suggested that the plotline of his upcoming pantomime has a better economic policy than Liz Truss.
The comedian, who is to star in Mother Goose alongside Sir Ian McKellen and Mel Giedroyc, joked that the Prime Minister had been in touch about a golden egg that would sort out her “financial problems”.
The panto follows the story of Mother Goose, played by Sir Ian, and her husband Vic, who live a wholesome life running an animal sanctuary, before discovering the goose.
Speaking on The One Show, Sir Ian said: “I’m Mother Goose and this is my home secretary (Bishop).”
Bishop replied: “It is like being a home secretary because it’s the story of Mother Goose, who finds a goose that lays a golden egg and that sorts all her financial problems out.
“Which apparently is a better economic policy than Liz Truss has found.
“So she’s been in touch and asked for the egg.”
“Don’t use all your material on this show,” Sir Ian chided him.
It comes after further economic turmoil for the Government following the removal of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.
Mr Kwarteng was replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who on Monday reversed almost all the tax cuts announced by his predecessor as he sought to calm financial markets after weeks of turbulence.
