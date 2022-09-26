Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Labour will never make a deal with the SNP to secure power, says Ian Murray

The shadow Scottish secretary, Labour’s only MP in Scotland, said the party would never form a coalition with the SNP at Westminster.

Richard Wheeler
Monday 26 September 2022 17:45
Ian Murray has said Labour will never make a deal with the SNP (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ian Murray has said Labour will never make a deal with the SNP (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

Labour has insisted it will seek to secure power in Westminster without making any deals with the SNP in Scotland.

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray claimed the Conservatives are the “biggest threat” to the union rather than the SNP, as he criticised Prime Minister Liz Truss for seeking to help bankers’ with their bonuses.

He added the SNP are “not our friends” and exist only to “rip Scotland out of the UK”.

Mr Murray told the Labour Party conference in Liverpool: “And please don’t forget, at the last election, (First Minister) Nicola Sturgeon encouraged people in England to vote Green, not Labour.

Our party was founded by a Scot. Scotland has been integral to our movement. That will never change

Ian Murray, Labour MP

Recommended

“So let me reiterate (Sir Keir Starmer’s) message – no deals with the SNP, none, no, nay, never.

“The only deal we want to make is directly with the Scottish people.

“Our party was founded by a Scot. Scotland has been integral to our movement. That will never change.

“Of course, we can’t resolve the imbalances in our country overnight, there is a lot of work to do.

“But it will be work that will be at the heart of the next Labour Government.”

Mr Murray went on to confirm a blueprint for the future of the UK being drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown will try to “convince Scotland to stay” and also “make Britain such a great place to be that everyone and all corners of the country will want to be part of it”.

He said the work is “nearing completion”, with the document to be launched “in the coming months”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar claimed Ms Truss is “more dangerous than Margaret Thatcher” before insisting there is a “majority for change”.

Recommended

He told conference: “Let me be clear: no ifs, no buts, no deals with the SNP, but a coalition of the people to beat the Tories.

“Working with our trade union colleagues and all those who believe in a fairer, greener future, it is our job to build that coalition to win.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in