Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wrightbus employees form guard of honour for William Wright’s funeral cortege

Tributes poured in after the death of the 94-year-old industrialist at the weekend.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 27 July 2022 12:14
Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright died at the weekend (Niall Carson/PA)
Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright died at the weekend (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Hundreds of employees of Wrightbus in Ballymena have formed a guard of honour outside the factory in tribute to founder Sir William Wright.

Management and staff stood together to pay their respects as Sir William’s funeral cortege passed by on Wednesday.

The workers lined the streets as the cortege slowly passed one of the company’s zero-emission buses.

Tributes poured in after the death of the 94-year-old at the weekend.

The guard of honour was our way of thanking him for what he’s done for this business and this whole area

Buta Atwal

Recommended

Sir William founded the firm in Co Antrim with his father Robert after the Second World War. He also served as a unionist councillor until 2005.

It was the first company in the UK to produce an electric bus.

Wrightbus executive chairman Jo Bamford praised the legacy of Sir William, saying he created the platform for a business which now leads the world.

Chief executive Buta Atwal said the guard of honour was a “fitting tribute” to a man who had put Wrightbus on the map.

“Everyone here at Wrightbus has been saddened by the death of Sir William but they were determined to pay their respects,” he said.

“The guard of honour was our way of thanking him for what he’s done for this business and this whole area, and we hope the family recognise that we will never forget the legacy he has left behind.”

Sir William, a father of three, grandfather and great grandfather, was buried after a private family service.

A service of thanksgiving for his life will take place at Green Pastures Church in Ballymena later.

Wrightbus employs more than 1,000 people at its factory in Ballymena.

The Wrightbus Chassis plant in Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Wrightbus built London’s Routemaster double-decker – dubbed the “Boris Bus” – which was ordered by the Prime Minister when he was mayor and chairman of Transport for London, the capital’s public transport operator.

However, it fell into financial difficulties in recent years and was bought by English industrialist Mr Bamford in 2019.

Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and North Antrim MP Ian Paisley were among those who expressed their sadness at Sir William’s death at the weekend.

Recommended

Mr Paisley described him as “an entrepreneur without match”, adding: “We will not see his like again.

“Sir William was a giant character. He was one of the last true captains of industry and commerce and a man who has left his mark, not just locally but globally.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in