‘Violent’ man who absconded from east London care facility found

Balasankar Narayanan, 44, ran off from staff at a park in Ilford on Sunday.

William Warnes
Friday 09 August 2024 23:31
Balasankar Narayanan (Met Police)
Balasankar Narayanan (Met Police) (PA Media)

Police have located a “violent” man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in east London.

Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was located this evening in Greenford, west London, and has now been returned to the facility.

The Metropolitan Police had appealed for the public’s help to trace him after absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in Ilford on August 4.

The Met issued a public statement to “thank the media and public for sharing the appeal” to locate Narayanan.

