‘Violent’ man who absconded from east London care facility found

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police have located a “violent” man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in east London.

Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was located this evening in Greenford, west London, and has now been returned to the facility.

The Metropolitan Police had appealed for the public’s help to trace him after absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in Ilford on August 4.

The Met issued a public statement to “thank the media and public for sharing the appeal” to locate Narayanan.