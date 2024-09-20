In Pictures: Cricketers all at sea as they battle against sands of time

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Bad light and a decidedly wet wicket did not deter cricket lovers from staging the annual Brambles match on the Solent at low tide.

The fixture between the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club on the shipping lane sees batters and bowlers duel not only with each other but with the forces of nature as they take advantage of the low tide.

Among those taking part was Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in a fixture that is entering its fifth decade of existence.

It was the ideal conditions for paddle sweep shots for the batters while spin bowlers might have been tempted to try a flipper.

Umpires, scorers and spectators, some from a nearby container ship, got a chance to watch the action as the light improved but a waterlogged pitch was a certainty later in the day in conditions very suitable for ducks.