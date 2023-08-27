In Pictures: Making a splash at the World Bog Snorkelling Championships

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was very little visibility on the course but plenty for spectators to see during Sunday’s Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales.

The charity fundraising event has been run since the 1980s and attracts hundreds to Llanwrtyd Wells, where hardy swimmers take to the murky waters of the Waen Rhydd peat bog for a bracing splash along a 60m course.