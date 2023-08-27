Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Making a splash at the World Bog Snorkelling Championships

The charity fundraising event has been run since the 1980s.

Pa
Sunday 27 August 2023 12:39
Competitors take part in the Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells (Ben Birchall/PA)
Competitors take part in the Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

There was very little visibility on the course but plenty for spectators to see during Sunday’s Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales.

The charity fundraising event has been run since the 1980s and attracts hundreds to Llanwrtyd Wells, where hardy swimmers take to the murky waters of the Waen Rhydd peat bog for a bracing splash along a 60m course.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in