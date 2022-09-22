Jump to content

Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident

The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.

Andrew Quinn
Thursday 22 September 2022 16:37
Chris Kaba (Inquest/PA)
Chris Kaba (Inquest/PA)
(PA Media)

Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.

Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.

A police cordon at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Andrew Quinn/PA)
(PA Wire)

The family viewed the footage on Wednesday afternoon.

Jefferson Bosela, Mr Kaba’s cousin, said: “The family just wants justice. For now, the family are going to take a break and take a step back.”

A statement on behalf of family members said they will be making no further comment.

The statement said: “Yesterday, Chris Kaba’s closest family were given the opportunity to view some footage of the incident in which he was fatally shot by a police officer.

“The facts of this case demand urgent accountability and the family therefore await regular meaningful updates on the investigation and the progress towards a charging decision.

“The family will not make any further comment for the time being, whilst awaiting further regular updates from the IOPC to ensure that the investigation does the job that it needs to do. The family’s demands for the officer to be questioned under caution and for an early charging decision remain unchanged.”

Mr Kaba’s family also met Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and IOPC director general Michael Lockwood on Wednesday evening.

The meeting between the family and police lasted around 25 minutes, according to Sky News.

Speaking to the station, Mr Kaba’s mother said: “My heart is broken. I want justice for my son, I want the truth.”

Investigators from the IOPC will consider whether race was a factor in the fatal shooting.

In a statement, the IOPC said it would “explore all of the circumstances” surrounding the death of the unarmed father-to-be, including whether “race influenced any actions taken by the police”.

An inquest into Mr Kaba’s death will be opened on October 4.

