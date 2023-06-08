Teenage boy dies after collision involving e-bike and ambulance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has died after his e-bike collided with an ambulance in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police said traffic officers began following the boy, 15, along Fitzwarren Street at around 2pm and onto Lower Seedley Road, before their vehicle was blocked off by bollards.

The force said that the collision between the e-bike and the ambulance took place on Langworthy Road “a short time later”.

The incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct “in line with normal proceedings”, Greater Manchester Police added – with the IOPC leading the investigation.

It comes after 15-year-old Harvey Evans and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan were killed in an e-bike collision after being followed by a police van in Cardiff last month, sparking a riot in the aftermath.

Greater Manchester Police said: “In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation.

“A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died.”