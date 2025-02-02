Duke of Edinburgh visits India to celebrate shared ties with UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting India to celebrate its shared ties with the UK and champion the benefits of non-formal education.

Buckingham Palace said Edward will travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

During the visit, which runs from Sunday to Tuesday, the royal will meet young people undertaking the award, Indian education and business leaders, as well as philanthropists.

The Duke of Edinburgh will join events celebrating shared interests between the countries in sport and the arts, and “how these can be used to support young people to reach their full potential”, according to Buckingham Palace.

Edward last visited India in February 2018, with the trip marking the first royal visit to India since the King visited in November 2019.

Following his time in India, Edward will travel on to join the Duchess of Edinburgh in Nepal.

The visit is an important reminder of the vibrant and enduring links between our countries, including through a 1.7 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK Lindy Cameron

Lindy Cameron, British high commissioner to India, said the partnership between the countries was “helping drive solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues”.

Ms Cameron added: “I am delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to India.

“The visit is an important reminder of the vibrant and enduring links between our countries, including through a 1.7 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK.”

Kapil Bhalla, national director of the International Award for Young People, India, said: “We are deeply honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to India as part of his continued commitment to inspiring young people worldwide.

“His visit reaffirms the transformative impact of The International Award for Young People in empowering the youth of India to realise their full potential.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India – is a non-formal education and learning framework available to young people aged 14-24.

Since its inception in India in 1962, the award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award was founded by Prince Philip in 1956 and works to help “young people build their confidence and develop key life skills in order to reach their full potential”.