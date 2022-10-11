Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Cocker spaniel rescued by fire crew after getting head trapped in metal fence

Eight-year-old Indi was named after screen adventurer Indiana Jones.

Katie Dickinson
Tuesday 11 October 2022 13:36
(TWFRS/Brown family/PA)
(TWFRS/Brown family/PA)

A cocker spaniel named after Indiana Jones had to be rescued by firefighters after getting his head trapped in a metal fence.

Eight-year-old Indi had returned from a family walk when he stuck his head through the wrought iron fence.

Indi’s owner Emma Brown and her two children, Oliver, nine and Rose, four, had left him to explore their garden in Houghon-le-Spring, Sunderland, while they removed their muddy wellies.

Ms Brown, 35, was shocked when a concerned neighbour banged on her door to let her know Indi was stuck.

He had put his head through the fence to greet passers-by but became panicked when his head would not move.

Recommended

Ms Brown said Indi had begun to choke himself in his bid for freedom, leaving her with no other choice but to call the fire brigade.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene at 11.45am on Saturday October 1.

They decided to cut away the section of railings around Indi’s head before taking him to a nearby vets where he was anaesthetised so the metal could be cut away safely.

He likes nothing more than to go on doggy adventures around the estate

Emma Brown

Ms Brown, a receptionist for a doctor’s surgery in County Durham, said Indi had done his namesake proud with all his adventures over the years.

“I got a bang on the door from a worried neighbour saying, ‘You better come quick as your dog has got his head stuck in your garden railings’,” she said.

“I could write a book about all of Indi’s misgivings as he likes nothing more than to go on doggy adventures around the estate. He’s even got a girlfriend a few doors down.

“At first I just thought it was Indi being Indi, and he’d got into one of his little scrapes. But when I actually realised he was really stuck, pure panic set in. It was quite scary. I was thinking the worst could happen.

“Once Indi started to struggle and get more distressed there was no other way forward, and the fire service seemed like our only hope to free Indi.

“The fire crew were at the house before we knew it. I literally wanted to cry when I saw the fire engine as at this stage the children were also starting to get upset.”

Kevin Williams, manager for Green Watch at Rainton Bridge Community Fire Station, said: “When a pet like Indi becomes stuck and distressed in the manner in which he was, we have to make the welfare of the animal our paramount concern and at the same time trying to reassure the owner of his safety.

“The quick thinking of our firefighters to remove a section of the gate using metal cutters ensured the frightened dog could then be urgently transported to the veterinary surgery for emergency treatment.

“Once Indi had been made comfortable and was anaesthetised we could then detach the remainder of the wrought iron fence from around his neck.

Recommended

“We can’t attend every animal rescue so the RSPCA should be your first port of call. But if we’re nearby and available, we will be on hand to help.”

The intricate rescue and operation took just over two hours.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in