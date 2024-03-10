Jump to content

Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, police said.

George Lithgow
Sunday 10 March 2024 09:19
Police have arrested a man after a car was driven into the gates of Buckingham Palace (Nick Ansell/PA)
A man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Armed officers arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Scotland Yard said his car “collided with the gates” of the royal residence at 2.30am on Saturday.

There were no reports of any injuries, a force spokesperson said, adding that inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

