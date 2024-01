Man arrested after 70-year-old pedestrian killed in crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a collision killed a pedestrian aged 70.

The 43-year-old was released pending further inquiries into the incident in Olive Bank Road, Musselburgh.

Brian Forbes was struck by a grey Renault Megane on Monday January 15.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Inquiries are continuing in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and we are particularly keen to speak to any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3205 of 15 January.”