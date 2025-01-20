Inquiry to begin into death of man shot by police after multiple stabbings
Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh stabbed six people at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street, Glasgow, on June 26 2020.
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is due to start later this year into the death of a man who was shot by police at a hotel in Glasgow after he attacked several people with a knife.
Those injured by the 28-year-old Sudanese man included three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and a police officer who had responded to the initial emergency call.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a first notice for the inquiry, with a preliminary hearing set for March 11 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of deaths in similar circumstances.
Kenny Donnelly, deputy crown agent for COPFS, said: ”The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern.
“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.
“An FAI will allow a full public airing of the evidence of the procurator fiscal’s wider investigations with interested parties.
“The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of an independent judicial determination.
“Mr Bosh’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”