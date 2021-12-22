OnlyFans creator Tim Stokely stepping down as chief executive

Tim Stokely created OnlyFans in 2016.

Alana Calvert
Wednesday 22 December 2021 02:55
OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely has announced he is stepping down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The founder of the adult content website OnlyFans has announced he is stepping down as chief executive.

Created in 2016 by Tim Stokely, the subscription content platform allows users to earn money from subscribers on a monthly basis and is popular with sex workers.

The service experienced a boom during Covid and its subsequent lockdowns around the world.

I'd like to thank all of my colleagues, but the most important thank you is to all of the content creators… you made OnlyFans what it is today

Tim Stokely

Mr Stokely, who said he created the platform from his “brother’s kitchen table” around five years ago, announced that he will be stepping down from his position as chief executive to “focus on my next challenge”.

In an Instagram post he wrote: “I’d like to thank all of my colleagues, but the most important thank you is to all of the content creators… you made OnlyFans what it is today.”

The OnlyFans creator congratulated his successor, marketing head Amrapali Gan, adding that Ms Gan has a “deep passion” for the platform he founded.

Mr Stokely said: “I’m passing the baton on to a colleague and a friend, who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach tremendous potential.”

