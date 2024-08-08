Support truly

Labour’s pledge to ban the import of hunting trophies could thwart conservation efforts, a think tank has warned, months after Botswana’s environment minister proposed sending 10,000 elephants into central London.

Pro-free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), which seeks to promote lower levels of regulation, branded the policy “illiberal, harmful to conservation efforts, and detrimental to local communities in source countries”.

Disrupting the trophy trade did not feature in the new Government’s King’s Speech last month, but Commons Leader Lucy Powell has previously said she is “sure” rules will “come forward in due course”.

Writing in the Elephant In The Room paper, author and African Wildlife Economy Institute director Francis Vorhies said: “Trophy hunting, when properly regulated, can generate revenue for conservation, create economic incentives for habitat protection, support target species and their habitats, and contribute to local livelihoods.”

I want Britons to have a taste of living alongside elephants, which are overwhelming my country Dumezweni Mthimkhulu

The paper also argues the move would “demonstrate a growing consensus in Parliament to move away from trade liberalisation”.

Responding, Shylock Muyengwa, of communities charity Resource Africa, said: “Colonialism is over – yet British politicians still forget to respect the will of African communities.

“We should be viewed as partners in conservation, not as British subjects that are forced to adhere to policies that please the British public who don’t have to live alongside elephants, lions or other dangerous animals.”

At the General Election, the Labour and Conservative manifestos pledged an import ban, while the Greens proposed a domestic ban on all hunting, including trophy hunting.

In July, Tory backbencher Sir Roger Gale (Herne Bay and Sandwich) pressed Labour on its ban and criticised the Government’s legislative agenda which contained “not one word relating to animal welfare”.

Ms Powell replied: “We have set out our King’s Speech for this first session – it’s not for the whole Parliament, it’s for this first session.”

She added: “But I’m sure that that will come forward in due course.”

Botswana’s environment minister Dumezweni Mthimkhulu weighed into arguments about hunting trophy imports earlier this year, and offered the British Government an enormous herd of elephants.

According to media reports in March, he said: “I hope if my offer of elephants is accepted by the British government, they will be kept in London’s Hyde Park because everyone goes there.

“I want Britons to have a taste of living alongside elephants, which are overwhelming my country.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “This government was elected on a mandate to ban the sickening import of hunting trophies from abroad, and that is exactly what we will do.”