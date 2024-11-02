New tartan created for Interpol ahead of general assembly in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A new tartan has been created for an international policing organisation in advance of its next general assembly, scheduled to take place in Scotland this month.

Interpol (the International Criminal Police Organisation) has had the new patterned cloth designed by one of the world’s leading tartan designers.

The cloth was commissioned by the Home Office ahead of Interpol’s 92nd general assembly, which is due to take place in Glasgow from November 4-7.

The general assembly is the force’s supreme governing body, consisting of representatives from each of its 196 member countries.

The Interpol tartan is loosely based on Scotland’s Black Watch Regiment tartan, which was created in the 18th century.

The bespoke tartan features Interpol’s signature blue colour branding, interwoven with colours of the UK flag.

A wide, navy-blue band also features in the design. It is comprised of 92 threads, symbolising the 92 general assemblies.

On either side of the navy band, are threads signifying September 7 1923, the precise date of the 1923 Congress which marked the foundation of Interpol.

The Interpol tartan has now been added to the official Scottish Register of Tartans in Edinburgh.

Colin Brown, managing director of Ingles Buchan which produced the tartan, said: “Tartan is woven into the fabric of our nation. It is part of Scotland’s history.

“It is lovely to see tartan being used for an organisation like Interpol, and this will be very unique for the delegates to have and to take back to their country as something with meaning to them.”