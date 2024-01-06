Couple found dead named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A couple found dead at a property in Greenock have been named by police.

The deaths of Neil and Alison McLaughlin are currently being treated as “unexplained”, however, detectives said they have no information to suggest anyone else is involved.

Officers went to the property at Banff Road in the Inverclyde town at around 5.05pm on Friday following a report of concern for the people inside.

The bodies of Mr McLaughlin, 57, and Mrs McLaughlin, 53, were discovered at the scene.

A police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues Detective Inspector Gordon Smith

Police said investigations are under way as they try to establish what happened.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Neil and Alison.

“We are providing their families with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time. They have asked for privacy.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved in connection with the deaths and there is no risk to the wider public.

“A police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Police said that a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.