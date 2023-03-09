Two arrested over death of man in Greenock

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two more arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man in Greenock.

Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged while a 27-year-old man has been arrested.

Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured at a home on Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but he died a short time later.

The 38-year-old who has been charged is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Two men appeared at the same court earlier this week accused of murdering Mr Canney.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, entered no plea at the short petition hearing on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Police said the investigation into the death remains ongoing.