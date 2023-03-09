Jump to content

Two arrested over death of man in Greenock

Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured in the early hours of February 28 and died later in hospital.

Laura Paterson
Thursday 09 March 2023 10:02
Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock, following Mr Canney’s death (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock, following Mr Canney’s death (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two more arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man in Greenock.

Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged while a 27-year-old man has been arrested.

Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured at a home on Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but he died a short time later.

The 38-year-old who has been charged is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Two men appeared at the same court earlier this week accused of murdering Mr Canney.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, entered no plea at the short petition hearing on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Police said the investigation into the death remains ongoing.

