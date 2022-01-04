Warning of ‘tricky conditions’ on roads amid snow, ice and high winds

Traffic Scotland has warned that snow and ice is affecting northern roads, particularly the A9 and A96.

Mark Davey
Tuesday 04 January 2022 21:05
Snow covers a wing mirror (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Snow covers a wing mirror (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

A yellow weather warning for snow, ice and wind remains in place across much of the north, Traffic Scotland said.

It warned of difficult conditions on the A9 at Slochd and Daviot, just south of Inverness and the A96 around Keith and Foudland.

Trunk roads maintenance firm Bear Scotland said it has six gritter teams working round the clock to keep the roads clear.

BBC weather forecaster Judith Ralston said: “We also still have a high wind warning for northern Scotland, with widespread gales to come.

Recommended

“There is a winter warning as well, for combined snow and ice in northern Scotland till 9am on Wednesday morning.

“With the snow showers and winds there will be some tricky conditions on the roads.”

She added: “Frequent wintry showers will push in across northern Scotland with snow to lower levels as well but drier for central and southern parts of the country.

“Winds will keep temperatures above freezing for the isles but inland it will be below freezing and there will be an ice risk first thing in the morning.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in