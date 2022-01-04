Warning of ‘tricky conditions’ on roads amid snow, ice and high winds
Traffic Scotland has warned that snow and ice is affecting northern roads, particularly the A9 and A96.
A yellow weather warning for snow, ice and wind remains in place across much of the north, Traffic Scotland said.
It warned of difficult conditions on the A9 at Slochd and Daviot, just south of Inverness and the A96 around Keith and Foudland.
Trunk roads maintenance firm Bear Scotland said it has six gritter teams working round the clock to keep the roads clear.
BBC weather forecaster Judith Ralston said: “We also still have a high wind warning for northern Scotland, with widespread gales to come.
“There is a winter warning as well, for combined snow and ice in northern Scotland till 9am on Wednesday morning.
“With the snow showers and winds there will be some tricky conditions on the roads.”
She added: “Frequent wintry showers will push in across northern Scotland with snow to lower levels as well but drier for central and southern parts of the country.
“Winds will keep temperatures above freezing for the isles but inland it will be below freezing and there will be an ice risk first thing in the morning.”
