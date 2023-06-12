Jump to content

Firefighters continue to tackle raging wildfire in Highlands

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been on the scene since Saturday afternoon.

Ryan McDougall
Monday 12 June 2023 12:25
Wildfire on a hillside near Daviot, Inverness (Neil Wallace/PA)
Wildfire on a hillside near Daviot, Inverness (Neil Wallace/PA)

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a wildfire near Inverness which has raged through the area since Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were still battling the blaze on Monday morning.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.45pm on Saturday June 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Daviot, south of Inverness.

“At its height, six appliances and specialist resources were fighting the wildfire.

“As of Monday June 11 at 8am, two appliances remain on scene working to extinguish the fire and prevent further fire spread.”

The fire service said the area burned is approximately 132 hectares, which is just over half a square mile.

Locals have been advised to remain indoors with windows shut and to avoid the affected area entirely if possible.

A spokesperson for the Scottish fire and rescue service Dundee control room added: “Firefighters continue to dampen down the area and tackle hotspots.

“The recent heavy rain and thunderstorms were welcomed which have helped to supress the fire.

“Lost power has been restored to affected homes and residents are encouraged to return.

“Local people are advised to stay away from the area as firefighting efforts continue into the evening and overnight”.

