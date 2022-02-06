A9 closed to traffic in both directions following crash
Police said the road closure is expected to last for some time.
Part of the A9 in the Highlands is closed to traffic following a collision.
The crash involved one car and happened between Tore and Munlochy, near Artafallie, north west of Inverness at about 10am.
Police described the crash as serious and said the road is expected to be closed for some time.
Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the ongoing incident.
Traffic Scotland warned of a build-up in vehicles and warned people travelling to avoid the area.
In an updated post on Twitter at 2.45pm, the travel watchdog said: “A9 remains closed between Tore and Longman following an earlier RTC
“And the M90 is partially blocked northbound at J9 Glenfarg following an earlier RTC.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.