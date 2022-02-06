A9 closed to traffic in both directions following crash

Police said the road closure is expected to last for some time.

Katharine Hay
Sunday 06 February 2022 15:05
Part of the A9 has closed due to a crash involving one car, police have confirmed (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Part of the A9 in the Highlands is closed to traffic following a collision.

The crash involved one car and happened between Tore and Munlochy, near Artafallie, north west of Inverness at about 10am.

Police described the crash as serious and said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the ongoing incident.

Traffic Scotland warned of a build-up in vehicles and warned people travelling to avoid the area.

In an updated post on Twitter at 2.45pm, the travel watchdog said: “A9 remains closed between Tore and Longman following an earlier RTC

“And the M90 is partially blocked northbound at J9 Glenfarg following an earlier RTC.”

