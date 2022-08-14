Inverness supermarket closed after roof collapses

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Customers were evacuated from a Tesco supermarket in Inverness after water poured in through the ceiling on Sunday afternoon.

Videos on social media showed tiles on the ceiling falling to the floor and water pouring in, covering most of the floor in the supermarket.

The area was affected by heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain for most of Sunday.

The store was evacuated and remains closed.

A Tesco spokesperson, said: “Our Inverness Inshes Extra store is temporarily closed while we assess some damage to the roof.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience. We’re working to reopen as soon as possible.”

A car park close to the supermarket, located in the Inshes Retail Park, was also flooded, as was a nearby Vue cinema.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued by the Met Office for much of Scotland on Sunday.

The warning is expected to be in place until midnight on Monday. It follows temperatures reaching 30 degrees last week and red water shortage warnings being issued to parts of Fife and the Borders.

Network Rail has advised passengers to check journeys are running but has reassured them there are no major disruptions expected.