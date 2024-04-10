Police chief faces potential criminal charges over war medal claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspended chief constable has been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service by the policing watchdog to potentially face criminal charges over claims he misrepresented his military service.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file of evidence on Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, over allegations he misrepresented his past by wearing a Falklands War campaign medal.

Mr Adderley was suspended after the claims were made against him, and Ivan Balhatchet is now the force’s acting chief constable.

A referral to the CPS means the IOPC investigation has indicated that a criminal offence may have been committed, but this does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

In a statement issued last year, Mr Adderley said he had always worn his own medals alongside two medals his brothers gave him to wear when one became critically ill and one moved overseas.

As well as expressing disappointment at what he said he were “leaked” details of a “very personal family issue”, the suspended police chief said he had changed the side of his chest on which he wore his brothers’ medals after seeking advice.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said on Wednesday: “Following careful investigation, we have now submitted an evidential report to the Crown Prosecution Service. It will be for the CPS to consider whether to bring any criminal charge.

“A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed.

“It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

The IOPC produced a report earlier this year recommending that Mr Adderley should face a gross misconduct hearing.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire Stephen Mold announced in February that the hearing by an independent panel would take place in private.

Mr Adderley took over as head of the Northamptonshire force in 2018 after joining the police service in 1992 and serving in Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Staffordshire.

He is reported to have been 15 years old during the Falklands War but has been pictured wearing the South Atlantic Medal at numerous events, including an awards ceremony hosted by his force in December 2022.