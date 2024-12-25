Man shot dead by armed police after Christmas Eve standoff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A knife-wielding man was shot dead after an hours-long standoff with armed police on Christmas Eve.

West Mercia Police said officers were called to Fownhope Close in Redditch, Worcestershire, at around 2pm on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the safety of a man, 39, with a knife.

The force said attempts were made over “several hours” to deal with the incident but the man was shot at around 7.40pm.

He was pronounced dead just after 8pm, police said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed a knife had been recovered from the scene and said the police officers involved had “provided initial accounts”.

It added that it believed “tasers were fired by officers during the incident” and “at around 7.40pm the man was shot by a firearms officer at the property”.

The police complaints watchdog said it would conduct a “detailed and robust investigation” into the incident.

A friend of the victim said “he wouldn’t have harmed anybody”.

Speaking at the scene, they told The Times: “He was really friendly, he was a nice guy. He had his demons. I’ve never once seen him cause trouble in the area.

“When it happened everybody was out here in shock.”

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills said: “We do not underestimate the shock and concern this may cause the local community and I want to reassure residents that we are following all appropriate procedures, this included making an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory and right.

“We will support their investigation, which will include providing all information we hold, including body worn camera footage.”

The force said nobody else was in the property at the time.

The IOPC said investigators were overseeing forensic examinations of the interior and exterior of the address on Wednesday and would be reviewing police body worn camera footage.

IOPC director of operations Steve Noonan said: “Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by officers.

“While police shootings are thankfully rare, it is understandable that people will be concerned when it does happen, and it is important we conduct a detailed and robust investigation into what took place.

“Our enquiries are in their very early stages.”

The IOPC said the coroner had been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place.

Uniformed police officers were on duty outside the three-storey block of flats on Christmas Day, with forensic experts present, and a tent set up at the rear of the building.

Tributes have been made on social media to the man who died.

One wrote: “RIP, thoughts are with you all.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this! Sending love to all the family.”

According to statistics from Inquest, a charity which looks at state-related deaths, there were two other fatal police shootings in 2024 up until August 16.

There have been 83 other fatal police shootings since 1990, the charity’s figures show.