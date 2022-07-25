Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inflation concerns hit 40-year high as prices keep rising

More people in Britain are concerned about inflation now than at any point since the early 1980s, an Ipsos survey suggests.

Christopher McKeon
Tuesday 26 July 2022 00:01
Inflation has soared (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation has soared (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Public concern about inflation has reached its highest level for 40 years as prices continue to climb, a survey suggests.

A poll by Ipsos found 45% of British adults thought inflation was one of the most important issues facing the country.

The figure represents not only an increase on the 40% who listed inflation as a concern in June, but also the highest recorded level of concern since Ipsos started its monthly issues tracking survey in the early 1980s.

Concern about rising prices tracks inflation itself, which reached a 40-year high of 9.4% in June, while economists fear it could end up exceeding 10%.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Recommended

The survey, which asked 1,000 British adults what they thought were the most important issues facing Britain today, found inflation was by far the biggest concern, followed by the economy in general, which was mentioned by 34% of people.

No other issue scored more than 16%, including the NHS, Brexit, climate change and immigration.

People aged between 18 and 34 were even more likely to mention inflation, with 53% saying they were concerned about rising prices.

Mike Clemence, a senior consultant at Ipsos, said: “Public concern about inflation continues to increase, matching the rises we see in the official inflation rate.

“Now almost half of the public mention rising prices as one of the biggest issues for Britain, the highest level we’ve seen since the early Eighties.”

But, he added, “very few” people were worried about unemployment despite the worsening economic picture.

Just 3% of people listed unemployment as a major issue facing the country, the lowest level Ipsos has recorded since it began its issues surveys in 1974.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in