One person dead in collision involving multiple vehicles and cyclist in Ipswich

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One person has died in a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at Vernon Street shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, however one of the people involved could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men were subsequently detained over the fatal collision.

Police advised that a road closure was then put in place for Stoke Bridge heading out of Ipswich towards Hawes Street roundabout.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police.