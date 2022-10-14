Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One person dead in collision involving multiple vehicles and cyclist in Ipswich

Two men have been detained by police.

Alana Calvert
Friday 14 October 2022 02:09
One person has died in a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Ipswich (Chris Radburn/PA)
One person has died in a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Ipswich (Chris Radburn/PA)
(PA Archive)

One person has died in a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at Vernon Street shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, however one of the people involved could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men were subsequently detained over the fatal collision.

Police advised that a road closure was then put in place for Stoke Bridge heading out of Ipswich towards Hawes Street roundabout.

Recommended

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in